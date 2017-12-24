Nathan's Famous (NATH) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.16

News articles about Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nathan's Famous earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the restaurant operator an impact score of 46.0190018834799 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Nathan's Famous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th.

Shares of Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.19. Nathan's Famous has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $100.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.32.

Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan's Famous had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $31.61 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

In other Nathan's Famous news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $191,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,193.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nathan's Famous Company Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc (Nathan’s) is a licensor, wholesaler and retailer of products marketed under Nathan’s Famous brand. The Company’s products are marketed for sale in approximately 55,000 locations, including supermarkets, mass merchandisers and club stores, selected foodservice locations and Company-owned and franchised restaurants throughout the United States and in over 10 foreign territories and countries.

