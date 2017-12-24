Press coverage about Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nantkwest earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.0991390226164 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $363.18 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14. Nantkwest has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $8.45.

Get Nantkwest alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NK. Raymond James Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nantkwest in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nantkwest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Nantkwest (NK) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.11” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/nantkwest-nk-earns-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-11.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.