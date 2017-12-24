N4 Pharma (N4P) Rating Reiterated by Beaufort Securities

N4 Pharma (LON:N4P)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Beaufort Securities in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a GBX 12 ($0.16) price objective on the stock. Beaufort Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s current price.

N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) opened at GBX 9.75 ($0.13) on Friday. N4 Pharma has a 52 week low of GBX 4.88 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 12.50 ($0.17).

In other news, insider Nigel Theobald bought 56,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £4,532.48 ($6,100.24).

N4 Pharma Plc, formerly Onzima Ventures plc, is a United Kingdom-based specialist pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in reformulating existing drugs and vaccines to improve their performance. It operates in two divisions: generic and vaccines. Its generics division includes Sildenafil, Sartans, Aprepitant and Single dose Hepatitis B.

