Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (MNR) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 77.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNR. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNR. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. National Securities lifted their price objective on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. ( NYSE MNR ) opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,341.49, a PE ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is 212.51%.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 9,053 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $153,991.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Landy purchased 1,400 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,134.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,761 shares of company stock worth $184,267 over the last three months. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the ownership of real estate. Its investment focus is to own single tenant, industrial buildings and leased to investment-grade tenants or their subsidiaries on long-term net leases.

