Miller Industries (MLR) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.11

Media coverage about Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Miller Industries earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.8929180163419 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Miller Industries (MLR) opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.56. Miller Industries has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.36 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.01%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

In other news, Director A Russell Chandler III sold 1,000 shares of Miller Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $25,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of towing and recovery equipment. The Company manufactures the bodies of wreckers and car carriers, which are installed on truck chassis manufactured by third parties. It has domestic manufacturing operations in Tennessee and Pennsylvania, and foreign manufacturing operations in France and the United Kingdom.

