Millennial Media (MM) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.17

News stories about Millennial Media (NYSE:MM) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Millennial Media earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.2678715353534 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Millennial Media (NYSE:MM) opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.57 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28.

Millennial Media Company Profile

Millennial Media, Inc is an independent mobile advertising marketplace delivering products and services to advertisers and developers. The Company offers advertisers a suite of solutions that allow them to reach and connect with the target audiences across screens, from smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices to PCs.

