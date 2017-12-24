Middlefield Banc (MBCN) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ: MBCN) is one of 305 public companies in the “Banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Middlefield Banc to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

This table compares Middlefield Banc and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Middlefield Banc 19.36% 8.48% 0.87% Middlefield Banc Competitors 18.68% 8.35% 0.94%

26.6% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middlefield Banc’s rivals have a beta of 0.80, indicating that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Middlefield Banc and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Middlefield Banc 0 1 1 0 2.50 Middlefield Banc Competitors 2186 8614 8601 333 2.36

Middlefield Banc presently has a consensus price target of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.17%. As a group, “Banks” companies have a potential downside of 7.51%. Given Middlefield Banc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Middlefield Banc is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Middlefield Banc and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Middlefield Banc $33.95 million $6.41 million 15.90 Middlefield Banc Competitors $5.59 billion $841.83 million 387.52

Middlefield Banc’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. Middlefield Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Middlefield Banc pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 34.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Middlefield Banc rivals beat Middlefield Banc on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Middlefield Banking Company (MBC) and EMORECO Inc. MBC is engaged in the general commercial banking business in northeastern and central Ohio. MBC offers customers a range of banking services, including checking, savings, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities and travelers’ checks. MBC offers online banking and bill payment services to individuals, and online cash management services to business customers through its Website at www.middlefieldbank.com. EMORECO engages in the resolution and disposition of troubled assets in central Ohio. MBC’s loan products include operational and working capital loans, loans to finance capital purchases, term business loans, residential construction loans, selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses, and consumer installment loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.