Microsoft (MSFT) PT Set at $100.00 by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morningstar restated a neutral rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ MSFT) opened at $85.51 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $659,670.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 56.76%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $333,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,797,141.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $1,496,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $3,759,420. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Appropriate Balance Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 4.7% during the second quarter. Appropriate Balance Financial Services Inc. now owns 643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 300.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 65.6% in the second quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 1,648 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 23.5% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opera Trading Capital grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,522.0% in the second quarter. Opera Trading Capital now owns 2,433 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

