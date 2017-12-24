Micron Technology (MU) PT Raised to $50.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on MU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Vetr upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.77 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cowen set a $50.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their target price on Micron Technology to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.38.
Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ MU) opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $49.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51,363.51, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.
In other news, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 118,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $4,531,766.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289,940 shares in the company, valued at $11,046,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $520,372.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,849,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,588 shares of company stock worth $10,480,038. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 35.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 65,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Micron Technology by 35.7% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 71,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 18,702 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,627,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,322,000 after acquiring an additional 140,996 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,065,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,831,000 after acquiring an additional 47,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.
About Micron Technology
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.