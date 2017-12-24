Micron Technology (MU) PT Raised to $50.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Vetr upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.77 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cowen set a $50.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their target price on Micron Technology to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.38.

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ MU) opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $49.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51,363.51, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.60. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 118,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $4,531,766.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289,940 shares in the company, valued at $11,046,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $520,372.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,849,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,588 shares of company stock worth $10,480,038. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 35.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 65,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Micron Technology by 35.7% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 71,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 18,702 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,627,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,322,000 after acquiring an additional 140,996 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,065,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,831,000 after acquiring an additional 47,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

