Meyer Handelman Co. Raises Position in Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,419 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the quarter. Wal-Mart Stores makes up 1.3% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $27,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Wal-Mart Stores news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,000,000 shares of Wal-Mart Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $158,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,309,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 2,065 shares of Wal-Mart Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $200,284.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,629.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,421,174 shares of company stock worth $1,366,398,832. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.78.

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) opened at $98.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $291,380.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.37. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.13.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.23 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Wal-Mart Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wal-Mart Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 10th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wal-Mart Stores Profile

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

