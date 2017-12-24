Metro Bancorp (METR) vs. Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Metro Bancorp (NASDAQ: METR) is one of 200 public companies in the “Commercial Banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Metro Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.9% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Metro Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Metro Bancorp Competitors 393 2972 2381 70 2.37

As a group, “Commercial Banks” companies have a potential upside of 4.29%.

Profitability

This table compares Metro Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro Bancorp 16.68% 7.88% 0.75% Metro Bancorp Competitors 20.60% 8.66% 0.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Metro Bancorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Metro Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Metro Bancorp Competitors $338.81 million $71.86 million 19.61

Metro Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Metro Bancorp. Metro Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Metro Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share. Metro Bancorp pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 35.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Metro Bancorp competitors beat Metro Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Metro Bancorp Company Profile

Metro Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company provides full banking services through its subsidiary, Metro Bank (the Bank), which is a state-chartered bank. The Bank offers its lending and depository services from its main store in Lemoyne, Pennsylvania, and its around 33 other full-service stores located in Cumberland, Dauphin, York, Berks, Lancaster and Lebanon Counties, Pennsylvania. The Bank provides retail and commercial banking services for consumers and small and mid-sized companies. The Bank’s lending and investment activities are funded principally by retail deposits gathered through its retail store office network. The Bank provides a range of retail banking services and products, including free personal checking accounts and business checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit (CDs), individual retirement accounts, club accounts, and debit card services, among others.

