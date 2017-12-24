Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Holdings Cut by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,755,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,444,000 after purchasing an additional 114,656 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 79,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 40,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,179,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,572,000 after purchasing an additional 333,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $281,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. ( MRK ) opened at $56.36 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $66.80. The firm has a market cap of $154,203.13, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 28th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 114.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Holdings Cut by Personal Capital Advisors Corp” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/merck-co-inc-mrk-holdings-cut-by-personal-capital-advisors-corp.html.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.