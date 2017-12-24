Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nomura upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Instinet upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.78.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) opened at $28.46 on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $13,970.00, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,957,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,420,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,699,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,242,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,384,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Upgraded at BidaskClub” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/melco-resorts-entertainment-mlco-upgraded-at-bidaskclub.html.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, formerly Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It is principally engaged in the gaming and hospitality business in Asia and its principal operating and developmental activities occur in over two geographic areas, which include Macau and the Philippines.

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.