Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Shares Sold by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 170.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1,365.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE MA) opened at $150.85 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $102.98 and a 1 year high of $154.65. The company has a market capitalization of $160,040.00, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $712,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,452,567.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $856,022.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Vetr cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.61 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.59.

Mastercard Company Profile

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

