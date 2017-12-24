Martin F. Jackson Sells 134,029 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM) Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) insider Martin F. Jackson sold 134,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $2,285,194.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,717,944 shares in the company, valued at $29,290,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM) opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,268.33, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Select Medical had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEM. ValuEngine downgraded Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on Select Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its holdings in Select Medical by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation is an operator of specialty hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The Company’s segments include specialty hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation, Concentra and Other. The specialty hospitals segment consists of hospitals designed to serve the needs of long term acute patients and hospitals designed to serve patients that require intensive medical rehabilitation care.

