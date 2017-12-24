Markel Co. (MKL) Holdings Reduced by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Markel by 11.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Markel by 775.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 34,592.5% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,080.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,602.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.64, for a total value of $213,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,550 shares in the company, valued at $116,740,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,507 shares of company stock worth $2,736,884. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.67.

Shares of Markel Co. (MKL) opened at $1,126.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,690.00, a P/E ratio of 250.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $887.40 and a 1 year high of $1,157.30.

About Markel

Markel Corporation is a financial holding company serving a range of markets. The Company’s principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. It monitors and reports its ongoing underwriting operations in three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company, through its subsidiary Markel Ventures, Inc (Markel Ventures), owns interests in various industrial and service businesses that operate outside of the specialty insurance marketplace.

