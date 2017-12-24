Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $113,000 in Omega Protein Co. (OME)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Protein Co. (NYSE:OME) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Protein by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. AHL Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Protein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Protein by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Protein by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Protein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Omega Protein Co. (NYSE OME) opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $494.54, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.28. Omega Protein Co. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

Omega Protein (NYSE:OME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.65 million. Omega Protein had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omega Protein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Omega Protein Company Profile

Omega Protein Corporation is a nutritional products company that develops, produces and delivers nutritious products. The Company operates through two segments: animal nutrition and human nutrition. The Company’s animal nutrition segment consists of two subsidiaries: Omega Protein, Inc (Omega Protein) and Omega Shipyard, Inc (Omega Shipyard).

