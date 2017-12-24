LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 24,257 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,661 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 24,257 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Honeywell International Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 285.7% in the first quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 675,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,906,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.7% in the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 30,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) opened at $53.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $216,251.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $31.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $29,658.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,185.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,830 shares of company stock valued at $88,609. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Instinet increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.99.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

