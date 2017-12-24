Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Receives $207.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LFUS. BidaskClub downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of Littelfuse (LFUS) traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,597.50, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $146.94 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.20 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth $376,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 97.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,486,000 after acquiring an additional 222,636 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth $33,900,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 66.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 431,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,588,000 after acquiring an additional 172,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 31.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 471,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,267,000 after acquiring an additional 112,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/littelfuse-inc-lfus-receives-207-50-consensus-target-price-from-analysts.html.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a supplier of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments. The Electronics segment provides circuit protection components for overcurrent and overvoltage protection, as well as sensor components and modules to manufacturers of a range of electronic products.

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.