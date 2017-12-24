Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lindblad Expeditions from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.97, a PE ratio of -332.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $11.26.

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,958 shares in the company, valued at $342,588.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 50.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,431,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 66,130 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,055,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 226,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after buying an additional 42,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 32,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 91,499 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/lindblad-expeditions-lind-rating-lowered-to-strong-sell-at-bidaskclub.html.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services in the United States. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.