Limoneira (LMNR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.71, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.06. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMNR. BidaskClub downgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $28.00 price objective on Limoneira and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.
About Limoneira
Limoneira Company is engaged in agribusiness and real estate development. The Company’s operations consist of fruit production, sales and marketing, rental operations, real estate development and capital investment activities. The Company’s segments include lemon operations, other agribusiness, rental operations and real estate development.
