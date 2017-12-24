Limoneira (LMNR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.71, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.06. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMNR. BidaskClub downgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $28.00 price objective on Limoneira and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Michaelis sold 1,500 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $35,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,686 shares in the company, valued at $228,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Harold S. Edwards sold 6,652 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $152,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,155 shares of company stock worth $188,437. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company is engaged in agribusiness and real estate development. The Company’s operations consist of fruit production, sales and marketing, rental operations, real estate development and capital investment activities. The Company’s segments include lemon operations, other agribusiness, rental operations and real estate development.

