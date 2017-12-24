Liberty Interactive (QVCA) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Liberty Interactive (NASDAQ:QVCA) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Interactive earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0930268689561 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Liberty Interactive alerts:

QVCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Interactive in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Interactive from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Interactive from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of Liberty Interactive ( QVCA ) traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,330,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,000. The company has a market capitalization of $15,960.00, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Liberty Interactive has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In related news, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 679,997 shares of Liberty Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $15,463,131.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 475,153 shares of Liberty Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $11,147,089.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,290,550 shares of company stock valued at $29,631,905. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/liberty-interactive-qvca-earning-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

Liberty Interactive Company Profile

Liberty Interactive Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are primarily engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its principal businesses and assets include its subsidiaries QVC, Inc (QVC), zulily, llc (zulily) and and Evite, Inc (Evite).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.