Liberty Interactive Corporation (QVCA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ:QVCA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Liberty Interactive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. Liberty Interactive reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Interactive will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liberty Interactive.

Get Liberty Interactive alerts:

QVCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Aegis increased their price objective on Liberty Interactive from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup downgraded Liberty Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut Liberty Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Liberty Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of Liberty Interactive ( NASDAQ QVCA ) opened at $26.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,960.00, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Liberty Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other Liberty Interactive news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $56,226.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 475,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $11,147,089.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,290,550 shares of company stock valued at $29,631,905 in the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Interactive by 24.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Interactive by 43.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,076,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,512,000 after acquiring an additional 924,640 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Interactive by 36.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Interactive by 19.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Interactive during the second quarter valued at $413,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Liberty Interactive Corporation (QVCA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/liberty-interactive-corporation-qvca-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-47-per-share.html.

About Liberty Interactive

Liberty Interactive Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are primarily engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its principal businesses and assets include its subsidiaries QVC, Inc (QVC), zulily, llc (zulily) and and Evite, Inc (Evite).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Interactive (QVCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.