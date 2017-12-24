Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (CLDT)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,526 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.42% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE CLDT ) opened at $22.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $924.92, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.05. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.12 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.01%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (CLDT)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/legal-general-group-plc-has-3-61-million-holdings-in-chatham-lodging-trust-reit-cldt.html.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests primarily in upscale extended-stay and premium-branded select-service hotels. All of the Company’s assets are held by, and all of its operations are conducted through Chatham Lodging, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company owned 40 hotels with an aggregate of 5,939 rooms located in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.