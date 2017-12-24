Legal & General Group Plc Grows Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,068 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.19% of Provident Financial Services worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 478,062 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,659,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 470,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward Odonnell sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 9,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $245,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,518.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,175 shares of company stock valued at $690,186 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. ( NYSE PFS ) opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,846.08, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.84 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 7.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.50 target price on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services Inc is a holding company for The Provident Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a New Jersey-chartered capital stock savings bank. As a community and customer-oriented institution, the Bank provides personal service and customer convenience in serving the financial needs of the individuals, families and businesses residing in its primary markets areas.

