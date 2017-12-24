Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 2,757 Shares of Insperity Inc (NSP)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.18% of Insperity worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSP. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at about $42,234,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 97.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,481,000 after buying an additional 156,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,390,000 after buying an additional 131,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 5,421.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 78,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 21.6% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 330,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,487,000 after buying an additional 58,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jon Craig Goodwin purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Also, EVP Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,800 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $242,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,912.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 586,667 shares of company stock valued at $105,600 and have sold 357,209 shares valued at $14,933,644. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Insperity in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Insperity in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of Insperity Inc (NSP) opened at $57.30 on Friday. Insperity Inc has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $2,384.42, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Insperity had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 81.52%. The firm had revenue of $795.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insperity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to buyback 500,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides a range of human resources (HR) and business solutions. The Company’s HR services offerings are provided through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions (together, its professional employer organization (PEO) HR Outsourcing solutions), which encompass a range of human resources functions, including payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, performance management and training and development services, along with its cloud-based human capital management platform, the Employee Service Center (ESC).

