Layne Christensen (LAYN) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Layne Christensen (NASDAQ:LAYN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

LAYN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Layne Christensen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Layne Christensen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Layne Christensen in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Layne Christensen (NASDAQ:LAYN) traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 77,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.95, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.48. Layne Christensen has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Layne Christensen (NASDAQ:LAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $127.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.12 million. Layne Christensen had a negative return on equity of 40.46% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Layne Christensen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Layne Christensen will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Layne Christensen in the third quarter worth $384,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Layne Christensen in the third quarter worth $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Layne Christensen by 287.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 117,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Layne Christensen by 1,479.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 61,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Layne Christensen by 179.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 132,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Layne Christensen

Layne Christensen Company (Layne) is a water management, construction and drilling company. The Company provides drilling solutions for water management, mineral services and specialty drilling needs. The Company operates through three segments: Water Resources, Inliner and Mineral Services. Its Water Resources segment provides its customers with solutions for various aspects of water supply system development and technology throughout the United States.

