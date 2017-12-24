Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in TCP Capital Corp (TCPC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.07% of TCP Capital worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC grew its stake in shares of TCP Capital by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 11,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Hartland & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TCP Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $911.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

TCP Capital announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the investment management company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.11%.

TCPC has been the subject of several research reports. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on shares of TCP Capital in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $18.00 price target on shares of TCP Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. It invests in the debt of middle-market companies, as well as small businesses, including senior secured loans, junior loans, mezzanine debt and bonds.

