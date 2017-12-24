Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $639,000 Position in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE PKG) opened at $120.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11,310.00, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.81. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $121.11.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.36.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $719,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,839,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total value of $700,036.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,532. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $639,000 Position in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-has-639000-position-in-packaging-corp-of-america-pkg.html.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) is a producer of containerboard products and uncoated freesheet. The Company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment produces a range of corrugated packaging products. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers and pressure sensitive papers.

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.