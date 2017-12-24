Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,055 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 743.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,287,938 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $468,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 427.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,520,605 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $97,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,206 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 67.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,301,908 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $163,044,000 after acquiring an additional 928,405 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,668,265 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,779,622,000 after acquiring an additional 638,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 248.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 461,644 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $29,693,000 after acquiring an additional 329,056 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ XLNX) opened at $67.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $75.14. The firm has a market cap of $17,157.65, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 59.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.64.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Moshe Gavrielov sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $102,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,175,485.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,127 shares of company stock valued at $13,391,685 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

