Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1,732.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3,083.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,257,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,041 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Grove Capital LP increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 49.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Grove Capital LP now owns 66,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.1% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,861,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,660,000 after purchasing an additional 415,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $441,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) opened at $61.28 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $68.89. The firm has a market cap of $14,730.00 and a PE ratio of 42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

QSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Schwartz sold 708,582 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $45,696,453.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,272 shares in the company, valued at $57,155,681.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Restaurant Brands Holdings 3G sold 4,050,594 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $262,073,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,249,909 shares of company stock valued at $339,590,312 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc is a quick service restaurant (QSR) company. The Company had over 20,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and the United States territories, as of December 31, 2016. It operates through two segments: Tim Hortons (TH) and Burger King (BK). Tim Hortons restaurants are quick service restaurants with a menu that includes blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps and soups, among others.

