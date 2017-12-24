Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of -0.05

Headlines about Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kindred Biosciences earned a media sentiment score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 42.7908747434497 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

KIN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences (KIN) opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.24, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.17. Kindred Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. equities research analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies for pets. The Company’s product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats and horses. The Company is developing product candidates for over 20 indications and focused on small molecule products and canine and feline biologics products.

