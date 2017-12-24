Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Shares Bought by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Steinberg Global Asset Management grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 51,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 771,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.05 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp ( NYSE KMB ) opened at $120.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The stock has a market cap of $42,580.00, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $109.67 and a 52-week high of $136.21.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 666.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 64.03%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

