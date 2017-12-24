Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 19,722 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Keysight Technologies worth $16,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,255,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,881,000 after purchasing an additional 348,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,193,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,492,000 after purchasing an additional 650,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,398,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $288,041,000 after purchasing an additional 78,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,051,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,669,000 after purchasing an additional 258,368 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,519,000 after purchasing an additional 249,500 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) opened at $42.07 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $45.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $7,830.00, a P/E ratio of 70.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $878.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $413,799.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,483.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 58,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $2,453,886.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,707 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $45.50 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/keysight-technologies-inc-keys-shares-bought-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system.html.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc is a measurement company engaged in providing electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries. The Company provides electronic design and test instruments and systems and related software, software design tools and related services that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment and operation of electronics equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.