Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 858,706 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 200,701 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.07% of ConocoPhillips worth $42,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 48.6% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 468.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.06 per share, with a total value of $104,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $178,513.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) opened at $55.50 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $42.26 and a twelve month high of $56.21. The company has a market cap of $66,889.12, a P/E ratio of -30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.30%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/keybank-national-association-oh-reduces-position-in-conocophillips-cop.html.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.