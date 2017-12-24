Key Energy Services (KEG) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.27

Media coverage about Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) has trended positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Key Energy Services earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 44.5028618386584 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

KEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Key Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Key Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Key Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Key Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Key Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of Key Energy Services (NYSE KEG) opened at $12.35 on Friday. Key Energy Services has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

In related news, Director Scott D. Vogel purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The Company provides a range of well services to oil companies, foreign national oil companies, and independent oil and natural gas production companies. The Company operates in five segments: U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International.

