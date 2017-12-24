Kepler Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on J Sainsbury (SBRY)

Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 252 ($3.39) target price on the grocer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.69) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.96) price objective (up previously from GBX 205 ($2.76)) on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.04) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, restated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.69) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 266.14 ($3.58).

J Sainsbury (SBRY) opened at GBX 238 ($3.20) on Wednesday. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of GBX 222.40 ($2.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 283.60 ($3.82). The company has a market capitalization of $5,210.00 and a P/E ratio of 2,380.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc is engaged in grocery-related retailing and retail banking. The Company’s segments include Retailing; Financial services, and Property investments. The Retailing segment is engaged in the operation of supermarkets and convenience. The Financial services segment includes the operations of Sainsbury’s Bank plc (Sainsbury’s Bank).

