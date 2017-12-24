Keith P. Onderdonk Sells 4,500 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) Stock

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) insider Keith P. Onderdonk sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $104,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,754.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The company has a market cap of $1,470.00, a P/E ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.04. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $197.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. 25.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/keith-p-onderdonk-sells-4500-shares-of-suburban-propane-partners-l-p-sph-stock.html.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a marketer and distributor of a range of products. The Company specializes in the distribution of propane, fuel oil and refined fuels, as well as the marketing of natural gas and electricity in deregulated markets. The Company’s segments include Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.