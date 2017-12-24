Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates $22.00 Price Target for Federated National (FNHC)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $22.00 price objective on Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of Federated National (FNHC) traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.13. 70,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,365. Federated National has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $207.55, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Federated National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.07%.

Federated National declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 19th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated National by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 488,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 31,292 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Federated National by 7.9% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 27,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated National by 77.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federated National during the second quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Federated National during the second quarter worth about $2,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Federated National Company Profile

Federated National Holding Company (FNHC) is an insurance holding company that controls all steps in the insurance underwriting, distribution and claims processes through its subsidiaries and its contractual relationships with its independent agents and general agents. The Company is authorized to underwrite homeowners’ multi-peril (homeowners), commercial general liability, federal flood, personal auto and various other lines of insurance in Florida and various other states.

