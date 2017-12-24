Kamada (KMDA) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.10

Media coverage about Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kamada earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.0732339947985 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMDA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of Kamada (KMDA) traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. 24,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,230. Kamada has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Kamada Ltd. is an Israel-based biopharmaceutical company, which develops, produces and markets therapeutics, based on chromatographic purification technology. It offers bio-therapeutics for human use, such as specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins, and other prescription medicines. The Company’s product line includes intravenous AAT for chronic replacement therapy in individuals with congenital alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; KamRAB for prophylaxis of rabies infection; KamRho-D IM for prophylaxis of Rh hemolytic disease of the newborn; KamRho-D IV for treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; and IVIG, a replacement therapy in primary and secondary immune therapy.

