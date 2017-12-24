JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,651 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Watch Point Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) opened at $54.37 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $54.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.4629 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

