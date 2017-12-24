JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $10.61 Million Holdings in New York Times Company (The) (NYT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of New York Times Company (The) (NYSE:NYT) by 247.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.33% of New York Times worth $10,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,743,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,560,000 after buying an additional 62,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,034,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,306,000 after buying an additional 664,069 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,248,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,898,000 after buying an additional 34,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,112,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,796,000 after buying an additional 90,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,670,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,933,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Times Company (NYT) opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3,040.44, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.64. New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $20.15.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.13 million. New York Times had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.46%. New York Times’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. analysts expect that New York Times Company will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several research firms have commented on NYT. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

The New York Times Company is a media company focused on creating, collecting and distributing news and information. The Company’s principal business consists of distributing content generated by its newsroom through its print, Web and mobile platforms. In addition, it distributes selected content on third-party platforms.

