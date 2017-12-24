JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $10.17 Million Position in Viad Corp (VVI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.81% of Viad worth $10,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viad in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Viad in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Viad in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viad in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Viad by 37.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Viad alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viad from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Munzenrider sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $117,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,235.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) opened at $57.15 on Friday. Viad Corp has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1,165.49, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.50.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $339.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. Viad had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Viad’s payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $10.17 Million Position in Viad Corp (VVI)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/jpmorgan-chase-co-has-10-17-million-position-in-viad-corp-vvi.html.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp is an international experiential services company. The Company operates through two main business groups: GES, which is a live event service provider to some of the visible and influential events and global brands, and Pursuit, which is a collection of destination travel experiences. GES conducts its operations through two geographical segments: GES U.S., which has full-service operations in exhibition market in the United States, including Las Vegas, Nevada; Chicago, Illinois; Orlando, Florida; New York, New York, and Los Angeles, California, and GES International, which had full-service operations at many of the event destinations and venues.

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.