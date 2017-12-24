Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Reduced by Stearns Financial Services Group

Stearns Financial Services Group lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.6% of Stearns Financial Services Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Vetr lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.35 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) opened at $140.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $376,440.00, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $110.76 and a 12-month high of $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

