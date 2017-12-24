Jernigan Capital (JCAP) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.13

Media coverage about Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Jernigan Capital earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.8848289206571 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JCAP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 9th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Jernigan Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of Jernigan Capital ( NYSE:JCAP ) opened at $19.29 on Friday. Jernigan Capital has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.66 and a P/E ratio of 13.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 97.22%.

In other news, Director James D. Dondero sold 48,900 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $988,269.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company provides capital to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. It intends to generate long-term returns on development property investments through a fixed rate of interest on its invested capital together with an interest in the positive cash flows of the self-storage development from operations, sales and/or refinancings.

