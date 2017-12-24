Jefferies Group Weighs in on Highwoods Properties Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (HIW)

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) – Jefferies Group dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for Highwoods Properties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.49. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ FY2019 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks set a $52.00 price target on Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of Highwoods Properties ( HIW ) opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,181.03, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $53.34.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $180.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.15 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 4.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sherry A. Kellett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $101,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,996.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry A. Kellett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,744 shares in the company, valued at $607,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 119.73%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc is an office real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. The Company’s segments include Office and Other. The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

