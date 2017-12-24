Jefferies Group Increases Enquest (ENQ) Price Target to GBX 27

Enquest (LON:ENQ) had its price target upped by Jefferies Group from GBX 23 ($0.31) to GBX 27 ($0.36) in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENQ. Macquarie reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on shares of Enquest in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Enquest from GBX 50 ($0.67) to GBX 41 ($0.55) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Enquest in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 28.80 ($0.39).

Shares of Enquest (LON:ENQ) opened at GBX 27.75 ($0.37) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.87 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.00. Enquest has a one year low of GBX 22.50 ($0.30) and a one year high of GBX 56 ($0.75).

EnQuest PLC is a United Kingdom-based oil and gas development and production company. The Company’s principal activities are the exploration for, and extraction and production of, hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The Company focuses on maturing assets and undeveloped oil fields.

