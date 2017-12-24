Jefferies Group Comments on Worthington Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Worthington Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst S. Rosenfeld now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ FY2019 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Worthington Industries (WOR) opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,740.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $39.52 and a 1 year high of $53.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 107.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 317,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after acquiring an additional 164,505 shares during the last quarter. Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at $1,414,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 765,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,443,000 after acquiring an additional 34,720 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the third quarter valued at $3,588,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 42.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John G. Lamprinakos sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,964.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Karmanos sold 45,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $2,076,859.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,928,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,876 shares of company stock worth $3,290,460 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase 6,830,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/jefferies-group-comments-on-worthington-industries-inc-s-q3-2018-earnings-wor.html.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc is a metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company’s segments include Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, Engineered Cabs and Other. The Steel Processing segment buys coils of steel from integrated steel mills and mini-mills, and also toll processes steel for steel mills, end users, service centers and other processors.

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.