Jefferies Group Comments on Finish Line Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (FINL)

Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ:FINL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group raised their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Finish Line in a research report issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Finish Line’s FY2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS.
Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.46 million. Finish Line had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. Finish Line’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.
Shares of Finish Line (NASDAQ FINL) opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. Finish Line has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Finish Line in the third quarter valued at about $23,459,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Finish Line by 8.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,917,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,110 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC raised its position in Finish Line by 34.6% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,845,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,148,000 after purchasing an additional 474,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Finish Line by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,840,000 after purchasing an additional 90,370 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Finish Line by 29.5% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 144,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Finish Line’s payout ratio is currently -157.14%.
About Finish Line
The Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through the Finish Line brand. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories.
Receive News & Ratings for Finish Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finish Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.