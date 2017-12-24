Jefferies Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Tullow Oil Plc (TUWOY)

Tullow Oil Plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tullow Oil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on TUWOY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tullow Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tullow Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.
About Tullow Oil
Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.