Jefferies Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Tullow Oil Plc (TUWOY)

Tullow Oil Plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tullow Oil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TUWOY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tullow Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tullow Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

Shares of Tullow Oil ( OTCMKTS:TUWOY ) opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08.

